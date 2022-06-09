Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming an 18-year-old by their parents.

According to TMZ, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle are currently asking for an order of protection against Ezra on behalf of their child, Tokata Iron Eyes. They claim the Fantastic Beasts star has been taking advantage of Tokata after they first met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota in 2016. At the time, Tokata was just 12-years-old and Miller was 23.

In court documents, Chase and Sara say Miller has demonstrated a "pattern of corrupting a minor" through "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior," allegedly providing Tokata with given alcohol, marijuana and LSD when they were underage.

Tokata's parents also claim that Miller has used "violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent," saying they believe Miller left bruises on Tokata's body. Chase and Sara went on to allege that Miller decided Tokata is non-binary transgender and would go by their nickname, Gibson.

They then add that Miller has allegedly weaponized "a sense of indebtedness" against Tokata by doing things like flying them out to London during the filming of Fantastic Beasts in 2017 and paying for Tokata to start college early at Bard. However, Tokata apparently dropped out in December before allegedly going to Miller's home in Vermont. Chase and Sara say they later found out Tokata did not have the ability to leave on their own, given that their driver's license, bank cards and keys were gone.

Afterwards, they say Tokata came home to "detoxify" for three weeks before allegedly meeting Miller in New York. Since then, they claim the two have been traveling around the country, including stops in Los Angeles and Hawaii. Notably, Miller was recently arrested twice in the state, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a Hilo karaoke bar and a second time for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman, leaving the woman with a half-inch cut on her head. Page Six also previously reported that Hawaiian police have received 10 calls about Miller in less than a month, including from a couple who filed for a restraining order against them before dropping the request.

In response to Chase and Sara's accusations, Tokata took to Instagram to provide "context" and refute the "assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise," though their parents noted Tokata does not have a phone and are unsure whether they wrote the post.

"I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief," they wrote. "My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss."

Tokata then went on to say their "father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought." They also said they were seeking therapy and were finally made "aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home," all before dubbing their parents' order of protection a "bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity" being used to "punish me with."

They added, "I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body."

TMZ reports that a judge has already signed off on Chase and Sara's request, which says Miller cannot contact or harass the family, including Tokata. Miller is also not allowed within 100 yards of their home. However, the court has been unable to serve the order as they "cannot locate" either Miller or Tokata. There is a hearing slated for July.

Miller has yet to comment on the situation. In the meantime, read TMZ's full report here.