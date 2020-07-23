Anyone who's seen The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills knows that Erika Jayne, AKA The Pretty Mess, is a fashion fanatic. She's consistently served some of the franchise's best looks, from straight-off-the-runway Chanel to head-to-toe Marc Jacobs. For the past five seasons, Jayne's designer-filled RHOBH wardrobe has always been aspirational and inaccessible — until now.

Starting today, fans of Jayne's statement frocks and diva style will be able to shop her closet on resale platform Vestiaire Collective.

An array of archival pieces by Moschino, Gucci, Balmain and more will be available for purchase, starting at $200. Through this sale, Jayne hopes to make her love of fashion available to a wider audience. "I've been collecting beautiful pieces for 20 years and have made some great memories wearing these amazing pieces," Jayne tells PAPER. "Now it's time to pass that magic on to someone else,"

RHOBH fans will recognize some standout pieces from the show's latest season, like Jayne's rose-sleeved Alexander McQueen blazer and her MM6 Maison Margiela graphic hoodie, worn for a temp stint at Vogue.

Season 10 also provided fabulous fashion moments with fellow Housewife Lisa Rinna, some of which can be seen throughout the sale. Who could forget the Moschino tee from Jayne's 2018 DJ set at H&M's Coachella launch party —which Rinna replicated for Halloween — or the duo's matching ROTATE Birger Christensen moment?

Jayne's Vestiaire pieces are undeniably glamorous and over-the-top, much like her confessional outfits and the fashion moments RHOBH is known for. As her star has risen in recent years, the singer's relationship with fashion has also evolved.

"I have always enjoyed luxury brands, but mixing them up with newer, emerging designers helps create a unique style unto myself," she said.

If the price tags on Jayne's wardrobe are still too XXPEN$IVE for you, don't fret! Vestiaire will host a Treasure Hunt on their app this Friday at noon, where anyone can test their RHOBH knowledge to win one of her pieces for under $5.

Relive — and shop — Jayne's best RHOBH looks when the sale opens at 9:00 AM on Vestiaire Collective.