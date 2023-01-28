Fans Think Emma Roberts Confirmed That Lea Michele Can't Read

Emma Roberts has accidentally reignited the "Lea Michele can't read" rumors.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old American Horror Story staple appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live to chat with host Andy Cohen and fellow actress Julie Bowen, as well as field some questions about her close friend and former Scream Queens co-star.

After raving to a fan about Michele performance in Broadway's Funny Girl, Cohen prompted Roberts to answer the second half of their question, which was about the "biggest conception" surrounding the 36-year-old Glee alum. But perhaps sensing some hesitation, the talk show host guessed that it was probably the "Lea Michele can't read" conspiracy theory — and fans noticed that Roberts' didn't exactly deny it.

"I mean, we have not been in a book club together, but... no," the Belletrist book club co-founder said with a laugh, before Bowen joked, "why is reading so important, goddamnit? Let her not read if that's what she wants."

So naturally, the internet's been buzzing about Roberts' answer, with tons of people believing her response was "confirmation" of the long-standing rumor.

“the way she didnt say that lea can read.....," as one TikTok user commented under a video posted by a Roberts fan account, before another wondered, "WHY DOES NO ONE ANSWER."

And some even went so far as to accuse Roberts of shading her so-called "friend," with a third writing, "I’ve never fallen for the whole [conspiracy theory] but the fact that her bestie Emma here didn’t dispute it is honestly sketch."

That said, Michele herself has always denied speculation, previously telling The New York Times that she "went to 'Glee' every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write?"

She added, "It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case."

Neither Roberts nor Michele have commented on the internet response. In the meantime though, you can see what else people are saying about Roberts' comments about Michele below.

