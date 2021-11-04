In the wake of the Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death following Alec Baldwin's on-set misfire, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has promised to stop using real guns on his movie sets.

Johnson spoke to Variety about the situation, saying he was "heartbroken." "We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time."

Johnson said that hours after he heard what happened on the set of Rust, the actor spoke to his team about what changes his production company, Seven Bucks, could make to ensure similar incidents don't happen again.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won't use real guns at all," he said.

"We're going to switch over to rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in post[-production]," he continued. "We're not going to worry about the dollars. We won't worry about what it costs."

Last month, Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of Rust, killing Hutchins. The movie's director, Joel Souza, was hit in the shoulder and wounded. He was told that it was a "cold gun," meaning that it had no rounds in it and Baldwin has yet to be charged.

Baldwin took to Twitter recently, expressing condolences: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin wrote.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."