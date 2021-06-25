She's long been a Versace girl, but Dua Lipa's relationship with the brand has officially gone to the next level. This morning, Donatella Versace revealed that the "Levitating" singer is the new face of their Fall 2021 campaign, the culmination of a long and stylish history between the two.

"I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London," Versace said in a statement. "I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice. I realized immediately she had something unique and special. Since then I've watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments. Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace and of this collection."

The campaign shows Lipa as a red head donning looks and accessories from Versace's Fall 2021 collection in images shot by photography duo Mert and Marcus. The brand's La Greca motif is also front and center, as is a yellow dress that was recently sported by Ariana Grande.

The brand has been a staple in Lipa's red carpet and performance wardrobe, having memorably worn a printed Versace gown to the 2019 Met Gala and a sheer butterfly dress from them to this year's Grammy Awards.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with the iconic house of Versace," Lipa shared. "Getting to work so closely with Donatella and bonding over our shared love of fashion has been surreal. Her partnership throughout this process has been an unforgettable experience. The images we've created together are even better than I could have imagined, we're so excited to share them with you all!"