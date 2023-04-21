Drake Bell's Wife Files for Divorce

Drake Bell’s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce a week after the actor was reported missing and later found safe.

The couple married in 2018 and share one child, though according to TMZ, have been separated since September. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Schmeling is citing the reason for filing for divorce as "irreconcilable differences” and is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their child, though she wants Bell to be granted visitation rights. She is also seeking spousal support.

Related | Drake Bell Found Safe After Initial Missing Persons Report

On April 13, the 36-year-old actor and singer, best known for his work on the Nickelodeon show Drake and Josh, was reported missing and endangered by the Daytona Police Department. According to a police report obtained by E! News, Bell’s brother Robert was the one to get the police involved after Bell made suicidal comments. The comments arose regarding a custody dispute that Bell has with Schmeling about their son.

Hours after the initial police report, they located Bell and declared him safe on the afternoon of April 13. In response to everything, Bell tweeted, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" alongside a laughing emoji, though it has since been deleted and he hasn't made any other comment about his disappearance.

For Bell, the news of divorce comes after years of several abuse allegations by ex-partners and fans. In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service. The sentence came from a 2017 incident involving inappropriate and sexual chats with a then 15-year-old girl. Following his arrest, another ex-girlfriend who dated Bell when she was 16 and he was 20 detailed the emotional and physical abuse she went through dating the actor.