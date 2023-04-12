Doja Cat Announces Twitter Blue is For Losers

Doja Cat has spoken!

Following news that Elon Musk is abolishing the blue checkmark for legacy verified accounts — I'm thinking of holding a funeral ceremony for mine — Doja Cat has issued a formal decree for Twitter Blue buyers. In a tweet Tuesday, she said: "only fans have blue ticks."

In a recent tweet, the newly formed X Corp czar Elon Musk said the "final date" for removing all legacy verified badges would be 4/20. The original date was April Fool's Day, predictably, and it passed without incident. It's unclear if Musty intends to follow through on this promise, as this is also the man who made the Dogecoin logo as the new Twitter logo amid a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit he's involved in concerning the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Doja had more to say about the "blue tick," and wasn't going to let up easy on fans or followers who paid for one. In a followup tweet, she said that "having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you're a complete loser and that you're desperate for validation from famous people."

A fan responded, "And what does that mean for me tho bestie? I’m not a loser right?" To settle the matter for good, Doja issued one last decree: "you have a higher chance of being one for sure. people buy blue ticks to feel important not because they built anything meaningful." Her fans then ate each other up in the replies.

Regardless of whether she has a blue checkmark or not, Doja seems hard at work on her next album. On Monday, she tweeted "album" five times in a row in various forms, and then said late Tuesday night: "idk what to name my album i keep changing my mind." Whatever she ends up calling it, I'm sure it will be very good.