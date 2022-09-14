Demi Lovato says she's giving up on tour life.

On Tuesday, September 13, the star announced that their current tour for their new album, Holy Fvck, would be their last in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories. Their final show is scheduled for November 6 in Irving, Texas.

“I’m so fucking sick I can’t get out of bed,” Lovato wrote on top of several photos, featuring a city view from what appears to be a hotel window. That said, she did not specify what specific illness she was suffering from or share further details on what else contributed to her decision.

“I can’t do this anymore," they continued before revealing, "This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Despite their illness though, Lovato did end up making it to their show that night in Santiago, Chile after uploading a few follow-up posts about how they were "gonna power thru it for you guys."

"I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!," she added alongside a mirror selfie from the green room. "I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.” Even so, the concert still appeared to be a success, as Lovato later returned to their Instagram Stories to express their gratitude for the enthusiastic crowd, writing, “You guys reeeeally pulled thru tonight .. thank you sooo fucking much — I love you more than you know.”

Granted, neither Lovato nor their representatives have elaborated on the star's initial posts. In the meantime, you can see them for yourself below.

Demi Lovato says the #HOLYFVCK tour will be her final tour after revealing that she has become ill:



“I can’t do this anymore” pic.twitter.com/9NrJ2gYSu3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2022