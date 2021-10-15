Daniel Craig says he had a tendency to get into bar fights when he was younger, which is why the 53-year-old James Bond actor has since made a habit of going out where he thinks he'll be safest: gay bars.

Revealing his choice on the podcast Lunch with Bruce, Craig said, "I've been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons: because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often."

Being safe isn't the only motivating factor, though. Craig has been married to actress Rachel Weisz for a decade, but before that discovered he could pick up women at gay bars.

"[Gay bars] would just be a good place to go," he continued. "Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn't really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was OK. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive."

Craig has long been open and comfortable with his sexuality. The actor, who recently admitted to Stephen Colbert that he kisses all his leading men in films because it "breaks the ice," talked on the podcast about attracting tabloid speculation when he was photographed hugging Bozzi outside a gay bar in Venice Beach back in 2010.

"We're tactile, we love each other," Craig said. "We give each other hugs, it's OK. We're two fucking grown men. For me, it was one of those situations and the irony is, you know, we kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing fucking wrong."

Craig recently starred in his last James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which has already grossed more than $326 million worldwide and has become the ninth highest-grossing film of this year — and it only came out a couple of weeks ago.