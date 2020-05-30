Protests across the country are intensifying as more people are taking to the streets to call for justice for George Floyd's killing, as well as the unjust deaths of many black Americans. The National Guard has already been deployed to further police the demonstrations in Minneapolis, and many protesters have been arrested.

With this in mind, football player and activist Colin Kaepernick decided to help demonstrators by setting up a legal defense fund. "In fighting for liberation there's always retaliation," the athlete tweeted. "We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp"

The fund will especially help those who cannot afford to find legal representation themselves, as all fees will be paid for by the Know Your Rights Camp — an organization Kaepernick created to educate and empower black and brown communities.

"When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction," Kaepernick wrote on Thursday, reacting to Floyd's death. "The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd."

You can either donate to Kaepernick's cause, or find legal representation here. And to find more ways to help the #BlackLivesMatter movement, read this.