People Found the Designer Behind the CIA Rebrand

Like Steve Buscemi rolling up to a group of teens with a skateboard and backwards baseball cap, the CIA rolled out its brand new redesigned logo that looked less like the crest of a clandestine government agency and more like it came off a flyer for a weekday minimal techno rave at Panorama Bar. Twitter, naturally, had a field day and unleashed a deluge of memes with the highest possible security clearance as a result.

Many were quick to clock the CIA rebrand as more befitting of a venture capital-backed Silicon Valley startup disrupting the office supplies industry with wifi-enabled staplers or a vaguely appropriative underground music/streetwear collective angling for an NTS show, but upon further digging it's actually a pretty fair comparison.

It turns out the designer behind the new heavily aesthetic CIA logo, Ryder Ripps, is responsible the branding of Soylent, VFILES and 88Rising, in addition to crafting campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Gucci and Pornhub. Ripps has also notably worked with Kanye West on the ill-fated Yandhi album campaign, and most recently designed the cover and campaign for Grimes' Miss Anthropocene (which, on an unrelated note, was recently replaced with a piece the musician initially commissioned for the record).

Ripps claimed credit for the CIA rebrand today, uploading images of the project to his Instagram portfolio. The post was briefly taken down after word started to spread that Ripps was responsible, but resurfaced with the hashtags "#operationattentioneconomy" and "#operationvirtuesignal" in what is presumably a tongue-in-cheek nod to the backlash.

Ripps has since made his Twitter account private, but that hasn't stopped much.