Face Value: Marc Jacobs on Perfection, Fun and Why Makeup Isn't a Fix

In the middle of the chaotic fashion week whirlwind, I got an email to meet a legend—my idol. Even with several shows on my shoulders, cultural pieces to deliver, and all the usual pressure that journalism during fashion week brings, I said yes, of course I can meet Marc at his office. Last night, Marc Jacobs welcomed us into his Soho office ahead of the Marc Jacobs Beauty party. There was behind-the-scenes chatter, and we quickly made ourselves at home before heading straight into the night. In what felt like a masterclass unfolding in real time inside his office, Marc greeted us with warmth and ease. We talked about fashion and cultural references, what’s trending now versus the original idea of beauty and makeup. With the relaunch of Marc Jacobs Beauty, the conversation naturally turned to who’s currently carrying a strong makeup game—Lady Gaga came up, alongside Chappell Roan and my forever favorite Charli XCX and her perfectly messy, intentional look. We also talked about his longtime makeup artists and collaborators François Nars, Pat McGrath, and Diane Kendal, and how incredible it has been working across the years and through the different eras of the brand—and of course, the current era alongside Thomas de Kluyver. I naturally asked about his nails, and somewhere in that same spirit of play and detail, there’s a feeling we might be seeing Marc Jacobs nail accessories on the horizon. Right before stepping into the elevator, he said, “See you at the party.” And just a few blocks later, we ran into him again, this time dancing and letting the night take over.

You’ve had a long day—how are you feeling? I was out with friends last night, we had dinner very late, and then I started early this morning and came straight here. We’ve been doing this beauty masterclass, so it’s been a long day—that’s why I’m a little tired. But I’m fine. Can you tell me a little about your beauty routine? Beauty routine? I don’t really have much of one. Really?



No, not really. I wake up, have a cup of coffee, feed the fish, then wash my face with a cleanser. I put mousse in my hair and clip it up—I love clips. I brush my teeth, use a bit of mouthwash, and that’s it. I’m ready to go. Sometimes I’ll use a little gel on my eyebrows if I need to keep them in place. That’s about it. I love doing a full beauty look when I’m on a shoot or doing something creative, but I prefer letting a makeup artist handle it. I don’t really know how to do it myself. During the pandemic I experimented a bit and had fun with it, but it’s not really my thing day to day. Still, it is fun. So from this beauty collection, what’s your favorite piece? It’s always hard to choose, but I really love the Born Star—the little star-shaped eyeshadow compact. I love the packaging. I’m drawn to eyeshadow because it’s the part of the face with the most space to play—the shadow, eyeliner, mascara, brows. There’s so much room for color, texture, and finish. That’s why it’s my favorite. Beauty routines have become so complex now—contouring, sculpting… It’s interesting. I watch makeup artists online and see all the contouring and layering, and I think, oh my God, that’s crazy. I didn’t realize how complex it is. To me, makeup used to feel simpler—you did your face, added a bit of eyeshadow, and that was it. But now people love sculpting, reshaping, and highlighting. It’s a whole other world. It’s almost like drag every day.

From your perspective, what’s your favorite makeup moment from the brand’s history? There are so many. I’ve worked with incredible makeup artists—François Nars, Pat McGrath, Diane Kendal, and now Thomas, (Thomas de Kluyver) whose work I love. Each one has a completely different approach. Looking back, I can think of different favorite shows from each of them. When we launched the first beauty line, I never wanted to define a single “face” of the brand. One year it was Jessica Lange, another Kaia Gerber. It could be anyone—older, younger, actress, model. So it’s impossible to choose just one moment. They’re all different eras.



Who do you think always has the best makeup? Gaga is incredible. She’s always been experimental and constantly evolving. I feel a connection with her—we’ve worked together before. I also love Chappell Roan. She’s so bold with makeup. Musicians, more than Hollywood, really push beauty forward in that way.

Like Charli XCX too? Exactly. Her look is strong even when it’s minimal. That messy-girl aesthetic, but still very intentional. It’s her stamp, her personality.



What’s the Marc stamp in this collection? For me, it’s about a message: makeup should be about expression and enjoyment—not about fixing flaws. Yes, makeup can transform, but it’s really about offering colors, textures, and ideas as tools for self-expression. Just like fashion—it’s a proposal, not a remedy. Marc Jacobs Beauty is about having fun. Being yourself. Showing yourself. Creating and discovering yourself. If you could describe a “perfect” person for Marc Jacobs beauty, what would that be? There is no perfect person. Perfection is being authentic—true to yourself. To thine own self be true. I even have a fragrance called Perfect and a tattoo that says “Perfect.” But for me, it’s not about perfectionism—it’s about being at peace with who you are. That’s where joy, hope, and comfort come from.

What about a perfect match? I don’t know if there is such a thing. I’m married and I have a lovely husband—he’s perfect for me in his own way. But it also depends on my mood. If I’m in a good mood and he leaves his shoes in the hallway, I’ll just pick them up. If I’m not, I’ll say, “I’ve told you not to leave your shoes there!” So it’s not really about him—it’s about where I am.



What makes you happy? So many things. My dog always makes me happy. Being at home. Being creative, working on shows, fashion, getting dressed up. What about your nails, they make you happy?



Yes! They make me very happy.



Are you going to do press-ons at some point? I don’t know—does the world need another line of press-ons? But I would love to do nail products if the opportunity comes up. Even something fun like nail charms—we were talking about that yesterday. That would be cute.

Photography by Saint Varsity