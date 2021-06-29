Christina Aguilera has expressed solidarity with Britney Spears in the midst of a conservatorship battle that the entire world is watching. Releasing an open letter online, Aguilera told fans that Britney deserves "all the true love and support in the world."

Posting a picture of her and Spears together when they were younger, Aguilera explained that she'd been thinking of what Britney's going through right now, after speaking publicly for the first time about her highly restrictive conservatorship during a court hearing last week. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish," Aguilera wrote.

These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3

— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The two pop icons have known each other for more than 30 years — first meeting while working on The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse as kids in 1990. Their mutual understanding, forged by the strength of their relationship, was on display as Aguilera continued on.

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable," she wrote. "The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those "close" to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.

— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Aguilera explained that she believes that Britney's been "living without compassion or decency from those in control." After comparing their pasts as having worked "under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most," Aguilera ended the note with a touching sentiment.

To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.



My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. 🤍

— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

"My heart goes out to Britney," she wrote. "She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

Spears, who's been locked into this conservatorship for the past 13 years, spoke out in a rare public court appearance in Los Angeles about wanting it to end during a 23-minute address by phone that got broadcast into the courtroom. "I've been in denial," she said. "I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back."

Aguilera's not the only celeb from Britney's past who has spoken out in her support. She's also received love from former beau Justin Timberlake, although not everyone's happy about it.