Chris Brown is being accused by an unnamed woman of drugging and raping her on a yacht two years ago.

NBC News reports that the convicted abuser is being sued by a Los Angeles-based musician and choreographer for sexual battery and rape, false imprisonment, as well as emotional distress and violation of the gender violence statute. She is reportedly seeking $20 million in damages.

According to the woman, Brown invited her to Diddy's Florida home in December 2020. After boarding a yacht, Brown allegedly gave her several drinks, after which she felt an "unexplained change in consciousnesses," including feeling drowsy, physically unstable and disoriented. The woman says that Brown then took her to a bedroom and "threw" her on a bed, where he took off her bikini bottoms and raped her while she begged him to stop.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Brown continued to contact her for weeks after the assault, even convincing her to take a pill to prevent pregnancy. The woman also says that Brown became "loud and irate" after she refused to go to his bedroom while they were recording a song at his house.

On Friday, Brown seemingly responded to the allegation on his Instagram Story, writing, "I hope y’all see this pattern of cap whenever I’m releasing music or projects. ‘They try to pull some real shit.” However, one of the woman's lawyers, George Vrabeck, responded by saying he doesn't know what Brown was referencing in his post.

“Ariel Mitchell and I are attorneys representing a young woman that was raped," he said. "Come on, we’re not the Illuminati. We intend to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behavior from our society."

Read NBC News's entire report here.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.