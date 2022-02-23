Chloe Cherry is confused by the trolls critiquing her appearance.

If you've been watching Euphoria season 2, you're likely familiar with the star's depiction of Faye. But while the focus should really be on her incredible acting chops, it turns out some have been more fixated on her appearance, specifically her lips.

In a new interview with Variety, Cherry said she's received a "lot of positive responses" thanks to her "fifteen minutes of fame." However, it's also elicited some "crazy" headlines and posts about her "lips being so big," which she said has been "surreal."

"It’s nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way, at least not to my face," she said. "So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was."

Chloe added, "I swear nobody in my life was like, 'Whoa Chloe those are insane.' I guess this is what happens when you’re now known on a much larger scale."

Read her entire interview with Variety here.