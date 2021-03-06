Chipotle is officially entering the beauty market.

You read that right. Starting on March 10, E.L.F. Cosmetics will be selling a collection of limited-edition beauty products inspired by the fast-casual chain's food.

Featuring a plumping, salsa-inspired "Make It Hot" lip gloss, avocado-inspired beauty blender, and a makeup bag designed to look like a bag of chips, the collaboration has a little something for everyone.

That said, the product we're probably the most excited about is the 12-color eyeshadow palette, which comes with an assortment of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades inspired by everything from fajitas to sofritas. Not only that, but every palette also apparently comes with a coupon for free chips and guac at Chipotle.

After all, as E.L.F. Cosmetics Chief Marketing Officer Kory Marchisotto said in a statement, "There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup" — and we obviously have to agree.

Check out the Chipotle x E.L.F. Cosmetics collaboration here.

The shades are named after, well... LOOK! pic.twitter.com/BsGz73jvu7 — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) March 4, 2021