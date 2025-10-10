The CFDA Brought American Designers to Paris

During Paris Fashion Week for the Spring 2026 season, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund brought "Americans in Paris" back. The showroom, presented by Instagram with support from Danucera and Supima, spotlighted 10 past and present CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund designers, all showing off their latest collections.

Now in its 19th edition, "Americans in Paris" has become a major moment for emerging American talent to connect with the global fashion scene. This season’s lineup included Bach Mai, Bernard James, Ashley Moubayed of Don’t Let Disco, Gabe Gordon and Timothy Gibbons of Gabe Gordon, Jane Wade, Kate Barton, Meruert Tolegen, Taylor Thompson of 5000, Dynasty and Soull Ogun of L’Enchanteur and Lauren Harwell Godfrey.





The showcase offers designers a chance to reach international press, buyers and stylists to expand their businesses beyond the US. In today’s fashion landscape, where independent designers are constantly fighting against the clock, the algorithm and the rising cost of just about everything, initiatives like “Americans in Paris” feel more vital than ever. The reality is, talent alone isn’t enough anymore. Emerging designers need funding, visibility, mentorship and access to global markets to really survive. Programs like this give them a leg-up before their resources run out. It’s a reminder that in a moment where fashion can feel dominated by mega-brands and viral drops, real innovation still needs nurturing, and that supporting fresh voices isn’t just nice PR, it’s how the industry stays alive. “We’re excited to feature both past and current CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists together for the first time,” said Steven Kolb, CFDA CEO and President. “Thanks to Instagram’s support, this platform gives emerging designers the global visibility they need to build lasting brands.”

Mark Holgate, Vogue’s Global Network Lead and US Fashion Features Director, added, “Nothing makes us prouder than seeing some of America’s best and brightest shine in Paris. Fashion is in a moment of transformation — and our 'Americans in Paris' are right at the center of it.” Eva Chen, Instagram’s VP of Fashion Partnerships, echoed the sentiment: “We’re thrilled to continue supporting this initiative, helping new American designers amplify their voices and grow their audiences worldwide.”