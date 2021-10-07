Despite our best efforts to forget the star-studded CGI fever dream that was the 2019 movie adaptation of long-running Broadway musical Cats, it has been admittedly hard to shake the haunting memory of Jason Derulo's furry crotch bulge and we aren't the only ones still traumatized by the cursed film.

In a new interview with Variety, the musical's original composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, has revealed that he was left so emotionally distraught by the movie that it made him become a dog person. Webber made no attempts to hide his distaste for the film, describing it as being "off-the-scale all wrong," explaining that "there wasn't really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no.'"

There was one good thing that did come out of the ordeal for Webber, "it was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy." Webber goes on to say that he was so "emotionally damaged" that he needed to have his new puppy by his side at all times as his therapy dog.

When it came time to fly to New York, Webber even went so far as to write to the airline asking if he could bring the dog along. "The airline wrote back and said, 'Can you prove that you really need him?' And I said 'Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical Cats'."

Clearly, whoever was in charge that day of approving emotional support animals was sympathetic to Webber's plight, replying with, "no doctor's report required."