Out with the old, and in with the new. Kind of. As if 2020 wasn't strange enough already, Dancing With The Stars came out of the woods to bring us one of the most... interesting casts in the show's history (and it somehow tops the 2019 lineup featuring Sean Spicer). After saying goodbye to hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews earlier this year, the show is serving up a confusing lineup, led by new host Tyra Banks.

Who is at the helm of the DWTS ship this season, you ask? None other than Tiger King star Carole Baskin and Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, the reality stars-turned-dancers of our quarantine dreams. Kaitlyn Bristowe of Bachelor Nation fame and now Canadian wine entrepreneur is also on the list, though she was previously announced.

In other random casting choices that just make sense, Catfish's Nev Schulman and head coach Monica Aldama of Netflix's Cheer will also be waltzing into the ballroom. The power of reality television is the star of this year's show, with Jeannie Mai from The Real and Holey Moley taking the stage alongside the slew of other stars.

Former Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis, NBA legend Charles Oakley and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir make up the cast's athletic trio. Film, TV and Broadway actress Anne Heche, One Day at a Time's Justina Machado, The Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Desperate Housewives' Jesse Metcalf are also set to compete, along with Grammy winner Nelly and Disney Channel star Skai Jackson (who puts in the work and exposes racists in her spare time).

In short, we're sure there will be no shortage of romantic stories, big cat talk and prime real estate this season. Could Bachelor Nation luck come Bristowe's way after Hannah Brown's Season 28 win? Or will Jackson make her way to the top as the youngest contestant of the season? (We hope this is the answer.)

The full cast list, including the professional dancers, can be found here.