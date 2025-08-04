Cardi B Should Join WWE After Hosting SummerSlam

On the eve of her hotly anticipated sophomore album, Cardi B popped up in the unlikeliest of places: WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium. Would it shock anyone to know that she’s still ensconced in crow feathers? She really is the drama.

To continue the crow motif, visuals accompanied her entrance to the arena, with screens showing the spooky birds in flight as the crowd went crazy.

The fit comes courtesy of stylist Kollin Carter. It was created by Beijing based couturier Cheney Chan, who designed the custom cape and corset. While the cape was technically black ostrich feathers, and not crow, the effect was still quite dramatic as she swept across stage. The boots were Le Silla, or so I’m told, with longtime collaborator and hairstylist Tokyo Stylez on ponytail duty and Erika La’ Pearl on the glam beat.

What I’ve loved about Carter and Cardi’s approach to fashion moments over the last few years is how fully they’ve tilted her into the realm of sheer dramatics. From the Burberry pantsuit at the Met Gala to that Schiaparelli gown with accompanying crow companion, her deep relationship to statement silhouettes has become her defining stylistic element. Even her body plays into this, being the opposite of shy about the work she’s had done to reach the upper echelons of couture and design.

It’s interesting too that Am I The Drama? is only her sophomore album, considering how long now she’s made waves in both the fashion and music industries. There was so much to be said of her debut via short-form videos and Love & Hip Hop; those critics were flat out wrong about her longevity or even viability in either industry. It sounds backhanded, but her role in fashion has superseded and broke free of the need for music at all to accompany it. How lucky that we’re even getting another album at all.

Should she ever want to retire, though, I’d suggest a career in the WWE. At least because her effect on the costumes would be a boon to us all — even the men, who I’d like to see try and strut around in custom Cheney Chan.