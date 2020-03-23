Amid all the misinformation surrounding the origin and spread of the novel coronavirus, Cardi B is using her platform to hit back against anti-Asian xenophobia and racism.

Over the weekend, Cardi took to her Instagram Live to encourage her fans to listen to the facts following Trump's perpetuation of racist "Kung Flu" rhetoric, as well as a surge in racially-motivated assaults against East Asians.

"Let's stop being xenophobic. Let's stop saying fucked up jokes. Let's stop having crazy anger because I've been seeing a lot of Asians get beat up and all that shit," Cardi said, adding that people should remember that "we're all one" in the face of this global pandemic.

"People make certain white jokes that be xenophobic, but it be so harmless. When people represent a country, I feel like that's not right to do," she continued, before saying, "Let's ask ourselves this, do we really want beef? Do we really want smoke with China?"

Watch her video, below.