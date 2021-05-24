BTS's song of the summer "Butter" has already broken streaming records just a few days after its release. The music video was everything fans could ask for, with the boys looking as sharp as ever and busting their best dance moves. And with their performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, they definitely did not disappoint.

On Sunday night, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed their latest hit for the very first time. Just as they did for the stage for their performance of "Dynamite" at the 2021 Grammy Awards, they went all out with production and recreated the BBMAs red carpet.

As expected, the group killed it. They also won all the awards they were nominated for: Top Selling Song (for "Dynamite"), Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Social Artist.

Watch the full performance below.