Britney Spears has some sage advice for Jamie Lynn Spears.

According to Us Weekly, the pop icon took to her Instagram on Thursday, December 15 to post another one of her signature topless photos, which was accompanied by a caption directed towards her little sister.

“Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister !!!,” she reportedly wrote in the since-deleted post, where she also seemingly took aim at her sister's supposed lack of self-confidence. “Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!”

Additionally, Britney also spoke about never feeling “accepted by [her] family,” which she partially blamed on social media, adding that it negatively affected Jamie Lynn's perception of her. The Grammy winner then went on to advise the Zoey 101 star to “never forget where you came from," prior to throwing a little more shade her sister's way.

"As we all look down on our high tech phones today to find purpose and connect with this thing called Earth," as Britney continued. "Cause you finally expose your ASS to the world !!! Have the BIRDS HEARD ??? Hopefully they can get KIND messages today.”

The "Piece of Me" singer's message comes amidst their lengthy on-and-off feud, stemming from Jamie Lynn's alleged "complicity" and "aloofness" during the star's 13-year conservatorship under their father, Jamie Spears. That said, Britney surprised fans a couple weeks ago on her own birthday by applauding Jamie Lynn for being "so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show."

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you …,” Britney wrote at the time before saying that Jamie Lynn "ain't alone."

She added, "if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

Jamie Lynn has yet to publicly respond to the sisterly advice. In the meantime though, you can read Us Weekly's entire report about Britney's since-deleted post here.