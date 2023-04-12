Britney Spears Calls Out Former Trainer For Body Shaming Her

Britney Spears isn't taking any shit from the body shamers, including her former personal trainer.

On Monday, the 41-year-old pop icon took to her Instagram to upload a playful video of herself dancing along to Paula Cole's "Feelin' Love" in an adorable yellow crop top and a pair of khaki shorts. But while Spears may look amazing in the post, her caption revealed that she was made to feel otherwise by a fitness coach, who supposedly made an ugly and unsolicited comment about her body.

While reflecting on her recent visits to "a couple of exotic locations," the Grammy winner mentioned being spotted by the paparazzi after her car broke down, which she said led to some less than flattering photos.

"My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself !!! I went out with a friend and same thing !!!," as Spears recalled, before noting that "it didn't look like my body."

That said, it turns out that this particular situation also ended up reminding her of another incident that made her feel incredibly self-conscious, which apparently involved an unnamed trainer she was working with a couple of months ago.

"By no means am I saying my body is perfect but I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer," the star said. "And the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back."

The "Toxic" singer added, "Why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry …"

So instead of hiring the trainer, Spears said she decided to take matters into her own hands by coming up with a workout routine consisting of three 45-minute sessions per week, seeing as how she "hates working out for too long."

"I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take !!! God knows my body ain’t perfect but I did want to share what my body looks like at the moment," she continued. "I worked my ass off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile …"



Spears then triumphantly concluded, "Yup, y’all got it … I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bitch, I’m just getting started."

Check out Spears' entire post for yourself below.