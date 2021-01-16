Bow Wow's Houston club performance on Friday night went viral, and not for good reason. Videos have been circulating on social media showing the rapper singing his 2005 hit "Like You" in front of a packed crowd of mostly unmasked people.

According to reports, the event was a birthday bash for club promoter Larry Morrow people online are calling his "All Black Birthday Weekend." Other celebs were also invited, with artists Meek Mill, Trey Songz, and Terrence J also reportedly in attendance and will be part of the lineup of events happening over this long weekend.

People have been putting Bow Wow on blast and roasting the audience that came to risk their lives to see him on stage, seeing as how they ignored all of the CDC's COVID-19 health guidance.

As of Saturday, Johns Hopkins University data shows that there have been over 23.6 million confirmed cases in the United States and over 394,000 deaths.

Photo via BFA