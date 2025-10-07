Jacob Elordi Auditions to Be the Next Bon Iver

"The Next Bon Iver" would have eaten as a reality competition format in 2008, when the "Skinny Love" singer was at the peak of his cultural powers.

Now, over 15 years later, Justin Vernon — AKA Bon Iver — is indie rock's elder statesman and resident hermetic philosopher. He's clearly tired of the business of being a rock star, hence why he's seeing who can take his mantel and be the next Bon Iver in a new music video to his song "Day One" (feat. Dijon & Flock of Dimes) off his latest album, SABLE, fABLE.

In the video, a slew of stars-to-be don Vernon's signature beanie and beard and lip sync to the song in a bare, small town community theatre space, auditioning to be Vernon's replacement after he announced his "retirement." Included in the mix are stars such as actress Cristin Milioti, St. Vincent's Annie Clark, Flock of Dimes' Jenn Wasner, singer and new Justin Bieber affiliate Dijon, and Justin Vernon himself, who are all embodying the song's yearning emotionality while rocking Vernon's signature gorp-core, hispterfied attire. One notable inclusion in the cast is none other than Jacob Elordi, who only looks a little perplexing in his stick-on brown beard.

Retirement and anonymity have been central themes for Vernon in his latest album cycle. The famously reclusive singer has spoken at length about his desire to all but disappear from public life. "I want to be done with this whole thing," Vernon told the The Guardian earlier this year, referring to the riff riff surrounding promoting his music and touring. "But I am dead serious about these songs. That’s how much I care about them, that I’m going to do something I haven’t been comfortable with to put them out.”

This video, a playful manifestation of his complicated feelings towards public notoriety is thus a gesture towards the power of his music, as it playfully asks if we really need Justin Vernon in the flesh to have Bon Iver? Maybe the music alone is enough. Maybe a brown beard on our perennial love Elordi will suffice.