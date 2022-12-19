Billie Eilish is now of drinking age.
The Grammy-winning pop star celebrated her milestone birthday with a star-studded party at the The Edition hotel in Hollywood that included Christmas-themed attire, a full ceiling of hanging disco balls, and a photo booth — which attracted the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.
In videos posted from the event, Eilish can be seen wearing a festive red gown with a white fur trim while blowing out candles and kissing her boyfriend, The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford.
@eilish.is.king_
HAPPY BDAY 🥳🥳🥳 #billieeilish #party #21stbirthday #christmas
Other attendees included Doja Cat, Barbie Ferreira, Petra Collins, Ashnikko, and Lil Nas X, who took to Instagram to share photos of himself at the party, posing with guests like Dove Cameron, Avril Lavigne, and Eric Andre.
The party came days after Rutherford and Eilish's family surprised her with a birthday cake on stage during her sold-out concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino also joined the singer on stage to offer her birthday wishes.
Birthdays aside, it's been a big year for Eilish, who won an Oscar with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas for their work on the James Bond theme song "No Time to Die." She also made history as the youngest solo act to ever headline the Pyramid Stage at the iconic three-day Glastonbury Festival in June.
Photo via Getty Images / Theo Wargo / WireImage
