Billie Eilish is now of drinking age.

The Grammy-winning pop star celebrated her milestone birthday with a star-studded party at the The Edition hotel in Hollywood that included Christmas-themed attire, a full ceiling of hanging disco balls, and a photo booth — which attracted the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Related | Billie Eilish Gushes Over Jesse Rutherford

In videos posted from the event, Eilish can be seen wearing a festive red gown with a white fur trim while blowing out candles and kissing her boyfriend, The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford.

@eilish.is.king_ HAPPY BDAY 🥳🥳🥳 #billieeilish #party #21stbirthday #christmas

The party came days after Rutherford and Eilish's family surprised her with a birthday cake on stage during her sold-out concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino also joined the singer on stage to offer her birthday wishes.

Birthdays aside, it's been a big year for Eilish, who won an Oscar with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas for their work on the James Bond theme song "No Time to Die." She also made history as the youngest solo act to ever headline the Pyramid Stage at the iconic three-day Glastonbury Festival in June.