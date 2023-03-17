Ben Affleck would like to clarify that he and Jennifer Lopez were up to normal married people stuff at the Grammys.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck revealed that he had a "good time at the Grammys," despite some viral memes about his facial expressions. Specifically, clips of a somewhat heated exchange made the rounds on Twitter at the awards ceremony, which sparked debates about whether or not the two were at odds. On the contrary, according to Affleck: "My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun. I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God.'"

Affleck added that he though they "were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling." As seen in the video above, "I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better fucking not leave.'" According to the actor, "that's a husband-and-wife- thing."

He also describes himself as a bit out of touch in the music industry, which would make sense considering his "sad Boston dad" demeanor. "I mean, some of it is like, I'm like, 'All right, who is this act?'" Like I don't keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it's your wife's work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored."

He also makes an interesting note about how fans and the press received him at the Grammys, and how accusations he was drunk stigmatizes recovery: I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, “He’s drunk.” And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better. Despite becoming "one of the poster boys for actor alcoholism and recovery," he says his ability now to help others "makes [him] feel so good."

Regardless, I'd let this little tiff lie for now. After all, only a couple that truly loves each other would do a joint Dunkin' Donuts commercial.