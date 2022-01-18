These days, most top tier starlets and models have a stylist for just about anything. Whether it's for their morning coffee run or daily errands look, their off-duty wardrobe has likely been orchestrated by one of the industry's top names in styling. (Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Megan Fox are just some who rely on a stylist's pull power for everyday fits.)

But Bella Hadid, whose street style is among the most photographed in the world, is one of the few who doesn't employ a stylist for her daily wardrobe — an anomaly among supermodel It-girls. In fact, she hasn't worked with someone full-time in nearly two years, as she revealed in an interview with WSJ Magazine this week.

"I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now," she told the outlet. "I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that."

Indeed, Hadid has been open about her mental health struggles and issues with anxiety. In many ways, being her own stylist has been a way to take back control of her style narrative as someone who gets paparazzi'd every time she steps out in the street.

"In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style," she added. "When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"

Of course, just because she hasn't worked with a single full-time stylist doesn't mean she doesn't rely on the help of one from time to time (she last worked exclusively with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who currently styles Ariana Grande and her sister Gigi). Elite stylist Carlos Nazario, for instance, has worked with her on some major red carpet events, and brands often send her stuff through her agency IMG.

She also addressed the photos she posted on Instagram recently of her crying. "[When I posted them] it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way," she said. "Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point I wasn’t able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it."