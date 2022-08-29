What does it all mean, Bad Bunny?

While performing his hit single "Tití Me Preguntó," the Puerto Rican singer kissed a female backup dance, then turned the other cheek and kissed a male backup dancer as well. The scandalous smooch faintly echoed that iconic Madonna performance at the 2003 VMAs — except with the added bonus now of going viral on Twitter.

Bad Bunny had just minutes before been named Artist of the Year, but, since he was performing over at New York's Yankee Stadium, wasn't aware he had won until after his performance was over. Beating out heavyweights like Drake, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo, the "Mia" singer also made history as the first non-English-language artist to win the crown-jewel award of the VMAs.

While he identifies as straight and has been in a five-year relationship with jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is no stranger to making gender norm-defying statements that excite his fans, including dressing in full drag for his single "Yo Perreo Sola." Your move, Harry Styles.

