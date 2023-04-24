Bad Bunny Apologizes to Harry Styles During Coachella

Bad Bunny apologized for throwing some accidental shade Harry Styles' way during his first set at Coachella 2023.

Last week, the Puerto Rican superstar was accused of dissing Styles while performing his song "El Apagón" at the festival's first weekend, during which a screen behind BB displayed a fan tweet that said, "goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon."

Needless to say, the post spurred tons of fan speculation about a brewing beef, which Benito's team quickly shut down in a statement explaining that the so-called dig was actually a complete accident. However, Bad Bunny decided to use Coachella weekend 2 as an opportunity to double down on the fact that there's no bad blood between the two — just "love" and an unintentional blunder by his camp.

When it came time for him to once again perform "El Apagón," the same posts flashed across the screen. And while the controversial tweet appeared to pop up again, a closer look revealed that Benito had fixed the text to say, "Sorry Harry it was a mistake from my team. We love you <3."

Styles has yet to comment on the situation. In the meantime though, you can check out photos of Bad Bunny's mid-performance apology to the singer below.

Bad Bunny displays apology to Harry Styles during his second Coachella set after a shady tweet was displayed last week:



“Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3” pic.twitter.com/qRDCjxVhqc — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 22, 2023