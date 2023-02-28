Aubrey Plaza's Stylist Responds to Viral 'Underboob' Dress Criticism

The woman behind Aubrey Plaza's divisive red carpet look is telling the critics to shove it.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old actress appeared at the 2023 SAG-AFTRA Awards in a midriff-baring bronze dress with a crisscrossed halter from the Michael Kors Collection. However, her outfit became the talk of Twitter after she climbed on-stage to accept the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series with the rest of the The White Lotus cast, where she appeared to look annoyed while adjusting her dress after co-star Jon Gries apparently whispered that her underboob was showing.

What resulted was a viral debate about her dress, with some attributing her irritation to a near nip-slip while others argued that she was probably "upset because those dumb men weren't making space for her and then one of them was being rude about her dress."

I know y’all want drama but to me it looked like Aubrey Plaza had a wardrobe malfunction and was trying to hide behind the guys, swore when they moved, and ran off the stage to fix it #SAGAwards — it’s not about the pasta (@pastalycia) February 27, 2023

Aubrey Plaza was upset because those dumb men weren't making space for her and then one of them was being rude about her dress, like omg, let her be. Men are annoying. — Krystle Ortiz de V. (@KrystleOdeV) February 27, 2023

But while there were definitely a number of fans who believed she thought she looked amazing in the dress, it seems the vast majority agreed with Gries' unsolicited assessment of her outfit, as one person claimed that "she was pulling at it all evening" underneath Check the Tag's Instagram post about the look.

"Love her and love the color, just not a good fit or look for her size boobs. She needed something else," they also said, prior to several more people agreeing that the fit was "horrible and not flattering on her at all."

As a result of the hubbub, stylist Jessica Paster eventually popped up to defend herself beneath a comment about the straps needing to be "better adjusted," saying that she ""did 7 fittings...for real" before making it clear that she "wanted underboob."

Plaza has yet to comment on the chatter surrounding her SAG Awards dress. That said, you can see Paster's response to the critics on Check the Tag's Instagram post below.