Aubrey Plaza Makes Stage Debut in 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea'
Aubrey Plaza, the de facto queen of television, is making her long-awaited stage debut in John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Directed by Jeff Ward, who similarly makes his stage directorial debut, Plaza plays opposite Girls and The House of Blue Leaves star Christopher Abbott in the Off-Broadway production.
Related | Aubrey Plaza Wrote a Movie
The play, which opens to the public on November 13 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, centers Bronx residents Danny and Roberta as they crash land into each other's lives after a fateful encounter in a dive bar. John Turterro originated the role of Danny in the 1983 production, and, when it was revived in 2004, Rosemarie DeWitt took on the role of Roberta.
Fresh off a run of buzzy roles in everything from Emily the Criminal to WhiteLotus, fans are eager to see Plaza expand her talents onstage. The comedic legend tells PAPER: “I could not have dreamed up a better team for my stage debut,” adding that “Jeff Ward is the most passionate director I’ve worked with and Chris Abbott is the best scene partner in the world. I could not be in better hands.”
Preview photos of the play look gorgeously haunting, courtesy of scene design, lighting design and costumes handled by Scott Pask, John Torres and Arianne Phillips respectively.
Abbott also emphasized the work done by the creative team: “The team assembled for this feels like a theater dream team. Every designer and collaborator cares about this and you feel that. They are here because they want to, not because they feel like they should or have to.”
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea runs through January 7. Tickets are on sale now via the production's website.
Photos by Emilio Madrid
