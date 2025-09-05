K-pop Group ARTMS Covers FKA Twigs' 'Tears In The Club'

K-pop group ARTMS have put their spin on FKA Twigs' "Tears In The Club" — a standout track from her 2022 mixtape, Caprisongs. The cover was released as a music video featuring group members Heejin, Haseul, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry performing the track alongside a chain link fence and inside a sterile hospital-like setting. The video also depicts the group dancing together to the song's memorable chorus breakdown.

The ARTMS members were also captured at a South Korea listening party to FKA Twig's recently announced, forthcoming album, Eusexua Afterglow, which, sources confirmed, is not a deluxe version of Eusexua, but an entirely new album, leaving plenty of room for speculation as to what sonic direction FKA Twigs's new album may take.

Notably, other K-pop artists were present at the listening party, celebrating FKA Twigs's new era (and potentially signaling greater involvement in the project). Also there at the listening party was singer Yves, who was once part of Loona alongside the members of ARTMS. Further, Vernon & The8 of K-pop group SEVENTEEN were there as well.

FKA Twigs's potential turn towards K-pop makes sense for the British artist, who has long centered dance as a central part of her artistry. K-pop, which often includes athletic feats of choreography, makes sense as a genre reference for FKA Twigs to continue to explore both dance and music as core pillars of her project. But as of now, the sound of this forthcoming album is unknown, though it's likely that it will share some sonic and artistic DNA with FKA Twigs's recently released Eusexua.

FKA Twigs surprised fans when she announced this new album at the Dutch festival Lowlands in August. "“I am full and abundant and ready to give birth," she shared with the cheering crowd. "Her name is Afterglow, and my labor shall commence next month.” Now in September, it seems that this next chapter in FKA Twigs's storied career will be coming any day now (the exact release date is TBA). And fans of both her, ARTMS and K-pop as a whole have plenty of reasons to be excited.

Photography: Getty