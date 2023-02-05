Armie Hammer Break Silence on Sexual Abuse Allegations

Armie Hammer is breaking his silence on his sexual abuse scandal.

Back in February 2021, a woman using the name "Effie" posted alleged DMs from the Social Network star, where he appears to talk about his rape and cannibalism fantasies. The screenshots were also accompanied by accusations of violent rape, as well as mental, emotional and sexual abuse during their alleged on-and-off affair from 2016 to 2020, which led to several other women coming forward with their own allegations of sexual misconduct and an ongoing investigation by the LAPD's sex crimes unit.

He initially denied the claims and called them "bullshit," the subsequent scandal led to Hammer being dropped by multiple productions and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filing for divorce. But even though he ended up disappearing after checking into rehab in June 2021, Hammer has since resurfaced for the first time in two years to once again deny any criminal charges, including Effie's rape accusation.

“She planned all of the details out," Hammer told AirMail in an interview published on Friday, where he claimed it was all "her idea" and that the "scene" only happened once.

"All the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked, and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a ‘consensual non-consent scene,’ CNC," he before adding, "Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never."

Granted, Hammer did acknowledge his interest in BDSM, saying it was a byproduct of being sexually abused by a youth pastor when he was 13, which "introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control."

"I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation," as he said, prior to saying that it made him "want to have control in the situation, sexually," even though he admitted to taking advantage of the "power dynamics" in his sexual encounters, as well as emotional abuse of his ex-partners, most of whom were younger women.

"[I] take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on," he continued, later adding that he led "a very intense and extreme lifestyle" where he would "scoop up these women, bring them into... this whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs and big emotions flying around."



That said, Hammer — who also discussed contemplating suicide after the allegations — did say that he doesn't see himself making it back to Hollywood anytime soon due to how sexual abuse allegations are currently handled, saying that "the minute anyone does anything wrong, they're thrown away," primarily out of fear that they will "get canceled themselves."

"There's no chance for rehabilitation," he said, arguing that they don't realize they're "making the fire bigger" by "just continually throwing people on it as sacrifices to protect themselves."

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, contact RAINN via online chat or phone at 800-656-4673 for support and resources.