'For Succexful Living': Diesel Launches Capsule With Durex

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see April's biggest fashion news.

Diesel x Durex Photos courtesy of Diesel

In February, Diesel's runway show in Milan featured a mountain pile of condom boxes as part of a collaboration with Durex. Now, the two companies are releasing their co-branded capsule collection of t-shirts, hoodies, jeans and caps printed with "For Succexful Living," a cheeky play on Diesel's signature slogan. The capsule will range from $95 to $295. Available in Diesel stores starting April 28



SKIMS Shapewear Campaign With Ice Spice Courtesy of SKIMS

SKIMS' new shapewear campaign features breakout star and rapper Ice Spice alongside fellow musicians PinkPantheress and RAYE. “SKIMS just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched,” said Ice Spice. “I'm happy to be a part of the latest campaign.” PinkPantheress adds: “These styles empower me to try clothes I wouldn't have tried before and make me feel so comfortable and secure."

Givenchy Launches Beachwear Capsule Courtesy of Givenchy For Pre-Fall 2023, Givenchy debuts Givenchy Plage, a “city to sand” swim- and beachwear capsule of ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by Hubert de Givenchy's seaside estate in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat. The collection revisits House signatures and presents seasonal variations on accessories, from a "straw basket" version of Givenchy's new Voyou bag to Marshmallow wedges and classic G-Tote shoppers. Available now at Givenchy.com

Michael Kors Reissues Iconic Astor Bag Courtesy of Michael Kors MICHAEL Michael Kors has reissued their signature Astor bag, first introduced in 2004 as an homage to Astor Place in New York City. The bag has become a favorite of the brand since its introduction and has been worn by many VIP friends of the house including Hilary Duff, Kate Bosworth and Heidi Klum (and more recently, her daughter Leni). “The Astor bag itself will be turning 20 very soon," said Kors. "And the sporty glamour that exemplified the early Aughties seems incredibly relevant to the way we are all living and dressing today.” Available now at MichaelKors.com

Karl Lagerfeld Ultimate Icon Collection Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld With the upcoming Met exhibit honoring Karl Lagerfeld just a few days away, the late designer's namesake brand is releasing a new collection for Pre-Fall 2023. The new collection, which features several Karl-isms like a sharp white collar, fingerless gloves and dark sunglasses, is inspired by Lagerfeld’s extensive archives and his legendary sketches. Available starting April 27 at karl.com

JW Anderson x Wellipets Courtesy of JW Anderson Always one to have fun with fashion, JW Anderson teased some what looked like kooky amphibian slides on his Instagram in January just before they made their catwalk debut at his menswear show. The rubber frog loafers are a collaboration with Wellipets, the same brand that Princess Diana used to dress her kids in, and come in adult-size in green, yellow and blue. Available starting April 20 at JWAnderson.com

Martine Rose x Stüssy Courtesy of Stüssy/ Rosie Marks Stüssy has teamed up with London-based Martine Rose on a capsule centered around all things driving. The range includes a steering wheel cover, driving gloves, a scented air freshener, a co-branded car mat set, a fringed flag, and a collaged windscreen. There's also apparel, Stüssy t-shirts featuring the classic "Stand Firm" text and a hoodie with a graphic treatment. Available now at martine-rose.com and stussy.com

Jimin's Debut Tiffany & Co. Campaign Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Jimin was named global ambassador of Tiffany & Co. in March, and today, the jeweler unveils their first campaign with the BTS star for their T and Tiffany Hardwear collections. Gal Gadot and Zoë Kravitz also star in the campaign. “Our 'This Is Tiffany' campaign is an authentic homage to individual style," says Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany's EVP of Product and Communication. We may make the jewelry but it’s house ambassadors like Zoë, Jimin of BTS and Gal who give meaning to the collections and make our pieces all their own.”

Kenzo x Nigo Varsity Jungle Collection Photography: Frank Lebon

Animal motifs have long been part of Kenzo's DNA — most recognizably the tiger which first appeared in Kenzo collections in 1975 with resurgence during the Humberto and Carol 2010’s era. In the Varsity Jungle Collection for Spring 2023, Nigo pays homage to his idol Kenzo Takada, introducing his new Kenzo icon: the elephant, which was the founder's favorite animal alongside a new version of the iconic Kenzo tiger. Available now at kenzo.com

Luar x Mejuri Photography: Marc Asekhame