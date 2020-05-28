Anti Social Social Club Drops New Collab With USPS

LA-based streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club has tapped the United States Postal Service for its latest collaboration.

The collection pokes fun at the early days of ASSC in 2015, when shipping complications plagued the label's early orders causing numerous issues and delays giving the brand an infamous reputation among fans and prompting an official apology to be issued. Suffice to say, in the years since, ASSC have gotten their shipping woes under control and are following up their recent DHL collection with a unique new collaboration with USPS.

While this isn't USPS's first collaboration, having previously collaborated with Forever 21 on a youthful collection of "Priority" tube tops and "Express" sweaters, ASSC brings more of a retro flair to the essential service's uniforms. During a time when the postal service's work has clearly never been more vital, the collection's arrival seems almost bittersweet.

Recently, the White House refused to bailout USPS (and its 500,000 plus employees) which had already been severely worn down by the pandemic. Facing potential financial liquidation by the end of 2020, now more than ever it feels important to give USPS the recognition and acknowledgment it not only deserves, but needs to survive.

The collection features a snap sun hat, short sleeve button-up, work jacket, tees, classic cap and hoodie with a playful pink line and 3M reflective tape. Each piece mimics the classic uniforms of the essential federal workers, featuring the signature wavy ASSC logo alongside the iconic USPS badge.

The Anti Social Social Club x USPS collection will be available on antisocialsocialclub.com as of Saturday, May 30 at 8 AM PST. So set a reminder in your phone because it's sure to sell out quick.