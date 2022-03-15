Famed fake heiress/ SoHo scammer, Anna Delvey (AKA Anna Sorokin), is set to be sent back to Germany after being released from a detention center in upstate New York.

According to Insider, an attorney has reported that the Russian-born German national is set to be deported after almost a year in ICE custody. Having spent four years in correctional facility for charges related to the infamous grifts that would go one to be the subject of Netflix's latest hit series, Inventing Anna, Delvey was released last February on good behavior only to be detained six weeks later by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa.

Delvey has since been held at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, describing the conditions at the ICE detention center as being a “criminal-insane-asylum setting” in a dark essay, written while in custody. Delvey and three other ICE detainees sued the immigration authority after contracting COVID-19 back in January, despite having submitted written requests for booster shots per the federal complaint filed by the ACLU. The lawsuit was apparently dropped this past Saturday after Delvey and the three other plaintiffs actually got their boosters.

Delvey is reportedly set to board a flight to Frankfurt which could come as soon as today or as late as some time within the next week. According to close sources, Delvey is furious over the situation given that she was within the 30-day window to re-submit an appeal to remain in the US, after her first was denied by the US Justice Department Board of Immigration Appeals mid-February.

In further evidence that her deportation is imminent, Delvey's commissary fund has since been drained and her inmate video call account had been disconnected. The latter was backed up by Julia Fox who posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story marking Delvey as having been "released" on the TellMate communication system. Delvey appeared on Fox's Forbidden Fruits podcast earlier this month.