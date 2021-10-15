'AGT: Extreme' Stuntman Hospitalized After Horrific On-Set Accident

A contestant on America's Got Talent: Extreme was critically injured during a stunt gone wrong.

According to TMZ, Jonathan Goodwin was rushed to the hospital last night during a rehearsal for the AGT spin-off. The stuntman was reportedly crushed between two cars while suspended 70 feet in the air. The collision caused an explosion on-set and Goodwin, who was attempting to escape from a straightjacket, fell on the ground and hit his head. He was then airlifted to a hospital and placed in a trauma unit.

The escape artist — who previously appeared on season 15 of AGT and Britain's Got Talent — is currently "responsive," a show spokesperson told Deadline on Friday. However, he is "continuing to receive medical care."

The AGT rep added, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

Production of the show has since been halted, and it has yet to be seen how the accident will affect the rest of the show, which is slated to premiere mid-season. The new series — which takes the AGT concept and enlists daredevils to "showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts" — is hosted by Terry Crews with Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana and Simon Cowell serving as judges.

California's Division of Occupational Safety & Health is currently investigating the incident.