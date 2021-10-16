Adele just released the first single off her new album, 30. And "Easy On Me" has already broke the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day. Fans are singing the artist's praises and already can't wait to hear the rest of the tracks. But there's one person who's a bit upset with the artist at the moment, and it's Peppa Pig.

In an Instagram Live session wherein she gave a preview of her song before its release, a fan asked Adele a seemingly random question. "Am I gonna collab with Peppa Pig?" Adele read from the screen. She quickly replied, "No!"

While doing an interview with radio show 95-106 The Capital, she was surprised to hear the British cartoon pig's voice. "Hello, Adele. That made me really, really sad when you said you wouldn't collaborate with me," the chatracter said in a voice message to the star. "Why not? Don't you like me?"

The singer was shocked to have Peppa calling her out and took back what she said. "I regret it, I regret it. I spent three years watching you," Adele replied, likely referring to the time she's spent watching the show with her son Angelo. "I deeply regret it. Anytime you want to go in muddy puddles, I'm with you babes. I felt terrible the second I said it."

Watch her full reaction in the clip below.

@capitalofficial Her face when she hears the actual voice or Peppa Pig 😂😂 #adele #peppapig

The 30 album is expected to drop on November 19, 2021, and Adele's already teased what the other songs might sound like. While speaking to BBC's Zoe Ball about choosing which single to release first, she said that it came down to three songs including "Easy On Me." Another choice was a song inspired by electronic music duo Goldfrapp, and the third she described as "very 70s, piano singer-songwritery. Just very Carpenters, very Elton [John]."

But before those other songs hit streaming platforms, you can listen to "Easy On Me" here.