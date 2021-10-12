Austin City Limits is in some hot water after abruptly cutting off the end of Phoebe Bridgers set this past weekend.

Footage from the concert shows the moments leading up to the sound cutting out as Bridgers was performing Punisher closer "I Know the End." Audible boos and groans can be heard rising from the crowd as Bridgers and the band continue to play. Bridgers wrote, in a since deleted tweet, "lol fuck acl" shortly afterwards.

Now, the festival has issued an apology, addressing the snafu as a breakdown in communication and donating to the Texas Abortion Funds, which Bridgers recently supported with a cover of Bo Burnhan's "That Funny Feeling," as a gesture of good faith. Bridgers later acknowledged the apology with a "thank you."

"Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of (the) Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance," the festival organizers said in a statement to the Austin American-Statesman. "We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.