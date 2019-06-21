Nyx Launches First Ever Mass CBD Beauty Line

CBD has been a gamechanger for many industries, but specifically food and beauty. Not only can your otherwise bland latte now come infused with cannabis oil, but you can now lather yourself up in a range of CBD shampoos and soaps.



Related | 7 CBD Products That Take the Edge Off

High end brands have already begun to infuse the trending substance to their line of moisturizers and serums too, which comes at a substantial price. Enter: Nyx Professional Makeup, which has introduced the first ever mass market skincare line that comes infused with CBD. The mini collection is called Bare With Me Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Collection and features a primer, a lip "conditioner, a "brow setter" and blotting paper.

As the name suggests, every product is formulated with cannabis sativa seed oil and is surprisingly super affordable.

The Radiant Perfecting Primer, for instance, is priced at $15, comes in "a universal tone" and is formulated with micropearls and centella asiatica extract — ingredients known to be soothing. The lightweight and hydrating product not only claims to prep your face for makeup, but also blur imperfections and offer a radiant glow.

The Lip Conditioner, on the other hand, retails for $7 and essentially is an ultra lightweight, and moisturizing gloss, designed to give your lips the extra shine.



Related | ABCs of CBD

Then there's the Brow Setter. At $7, the product is meant to "prime, groom, and set" your brows into a number of styles from "soft, and natural, to firm and dramatic." Lastly, there's the compact and travel friendly set of 50 Blotting Papers. The $6 set claims to "banish excess oil and achieve a smooth matte look" in one fell swoop.

The Bare With Me Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Collection is priced between $6 and $15 and available to shop here.