Remember how Lindsay Lohan inexplicably became the new spokesperson for Lawyer.com? Well, turns out that she's taking her legal expertise all the way to Harvard Law School to give the school a commencement address for the ages. Eat your heart out, Reese Witherspoon!

While we hope this isn't a cruel April Fool's joke — Lindsay did reveal her impending appearance at the prestigious university it on the most tricky day of the year — the fact that Lohan's pinned tweet links lawyer.com and she is yet to remove her initial Twitter announcement looks promising. Also, it seems that Harvard Law doesn't really joke around.

We wait with bated breath for the address Lohan delivers, in the meantime enjoy this excellent speech from Mindy Kaling.

