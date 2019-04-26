This Makeup Artist Draws Inspo From Natural Disasters and Aliens

When Larissa Jaimy first started modeling, makeup artists told her they couldn't be creative with her eyes because they were too "hooded" — a comment that left her feeling extremely insecure. It's also the reason the 18-year-old Netherlands-based artist started crafting edgy looks on herself, which has since turned into a full-time passion.



Inspired by natural disasters, flowers, colorful patterns, weird shapes and even aliens, the futuristic artist has been slowly gaining attention for her outrageous and extremely dynamic work all drawn across her own eyes.

"Beauty to me means to be yourself, create your own kind of beauty and accept yourself," Jaimy says. "I love to bleach my eyebrows, dye my hair in bright colors and to be extraordinary. Defining my aesthetic or putting it into words is hard, but what I want to radiate with my work is that I work with sharp lines, weird shapes, textures and bright color combinations."

In conversation with PAPER, the young artist talks dreams, her creative process, and challenging the beauty norms.

What inspired you to create all your looks?



I'm inspired by natural disasters, flowers, water, the clothes from @jofelvintage (because of the patterns, colors and the vintage style), aliens, color wheels and actually everything with weird shapes, color combinations and textures.

How do you create them?



Most days, I sit down with no idea what to create. I start with one thing and then just go with the flow. First I use Nivea Cream and then Revolution Conceal And Define Concealer to get the colors more bright. For the my eyes, I use Morphe or Nyx palettes. For the brows, I use the Catrice's Clear Brow Gel or a with face paint; the brushes that I use are from @newstandardofficial.

Would you define yourself as a makeup artist?



That's is a hard question, because when are you a makeup artist? I love to make art on my eyes, but I wouldn't define myself as a makeup artist. I would define myself as more of an artist, because I only use makeup for my own eyes and I want to create my own definition of art to inspire people.

Is there a message you're trying to communicate with your work?



I have very hooded eyes and when I was modeling, I got a lot of commentary about them. Makeup artists told me they can't do a lot of looks because of my hooded eyes. There were three people who always supported me, though and believed in me: my dad, my photographer (@michelzoeter) and his daughter (@shannazoeter). With my posts, I want to inspire people to do anything and everything they want, with or without hooded eyes. Don't let your dreams be ruined because of people who say you can't do something!

What are some of your favorite makeup brands and products?



I would love to work with Morphe, Nyx and MAC Cosmetics. My favorite products are the highlighters from MAC (Beaming Blush and Soft Frost), and I'm in love with the James Charles Palette from Morphe and the Clear Gloss from Essence.

What does beauty mean to you and how would you define your aesthetic?



Beauty to me means to be yourself, create your own kind of beauty and accept yourself. I love to bleach my eyebrows, dye my hair in bright colors and to be extraordinary. Defining my aesthetic or putting it into words is hard, but what I want to radiate with my work is that I work with sharp lines, weird shapes, textures and bright color combinations.



What would you like to see reflected within the beauty industry?



We have a lot of traditional makeup artists. For a change, I would like to see more art in the beauty industry, like weird shapes, textures and color combinations. I totally love the traditional kind, but I think we should also give the more arty artist a chance in this world.

Follow Larissa Jaimy on Instagram (@larissajaimy).