Lakeith Stanfield Tweets 'That Was Weird' Moments After Leaving Oscars Stage
Moments after being brought out on stage as his terrified, trapped character from Get Out to yell at the audience, "Get out!" to awkward laughter, Lakeith Stanfield took to Twitter to acknowledge what the rest of us were feeling too:
Not only did the moment last a little too long, but it also felt strange to have a laugh at the film's main premise given that some Academy voters reportedly didn't even bother to watch the film.
Another awards show, another evening of uncomfortable moments.
