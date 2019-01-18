Fashion
We're so pleased with the fashion industry's increased age diversity in its choice of models lately, needless to say. So you can imagine our excitement when Japanese designer Junya Watanabe sent a harem of fine-ass daddies down the runway modeling his Paris Fashion Week: Men's fall 2019 collection.

The Junya Watanabe MAN show featured up top, a range of tailored, neutral blazers, striped cardigans, mixed-texture gingham and tartan overcoats and button-downs, and on the bottom, a little more party, but not too much, because DILFs.

So there were visible stockings and polka-dot socks for the cool dad-lover in you, paired with a tapered, flared trouser or denim with patchwork trimming or detailing. And New Balance trainers here or there. The ugly-on-purpose kind that, yes, dads the world over tend to wear when being tourists or going for morning walks. And as if in on a joke, which, knowing the Watanabe legacy of irreverence, dad-friendly hats also adorned the scalps of our next men's calendar: Curved brims and newsie caps and beanies and all.

And just like that, I suddenly feel like I want to throw away my independence and sign up for Seeking Arrangement.

Photos via Getty

