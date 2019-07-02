From Jacquemus to Prada, opening a bespoke cafe experience has become all the rage among fashion's upper echelon, and understandably so. Everybody loves a little something to nosh on while perusing this season's most coveted bags (that is unless you're dripping crumbs into a Birkin, in which case you will promptly get escorted out of the airport Hermès), which is why Fendi is now getting in on the action.

As part of their summer takeover of British department store Harrods, the Italian fashion label is launching their latest pop-up, Fendi Caffe, which will offer a small selection of Italian delicacies, desserts, beverages, and plenty of Baguettes, the brand's iconic handbag. This isn't Fendi's first foray into the culinary world, having introduced a limited line of cute branded popsicles at Selfridges last summer. In addition to being a full-service eatery, the pop-up will also feature a Peekaboo bag to let shoppers customize and create their own version of the namesake bag before buying. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

To help furnish the café, Fendi has tapped LA artist Joshua Vides to give everything from the plates to the pantry a taste of his signature monochrome pop-art treatment. In a sneak preview posted to the artist's Instagram, there are glimpses of the retro minimalist café along with shots of sketches of skateboard decks and plates emblazoned with the Fendi logo coming to life in Vides' studio. The collaboration also extends to a limited edition bag, blanket, and prints made from re-purposed Fendi campaign ads made by Vides that will also be a part of the pop-up

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

The Fendi Caffe will be open to the public through August 31st at Harrods in London.