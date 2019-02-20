Odds are you are probably still gagging over last week's controversial finale of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 4. If you aren't, con-Drag-ulations on being dead inside enough to catch your breath before the Drag Race Season 11 premiere because its barreling towards us next week. The new cast of queens gracing the runway this season were announced this past January by figure skater Adam Rippon and reigning champion Aquaria, in an admittedly awkward livestream, notably featuring the highly anticipated return of Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.
Related | Don't Cry For Me Valentina
VH1 has already announced that the newly married pop star, Miley Cyrus, will be a guest judge for the premiere but now the network has confirmed the upcoming season's full roster of celebrity commentators. Aside from failing to address the promise that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would make an appearance on the show this past season, the guest judge lineup is still pretty star studded. Pop prince Troye Sivan and superstar model and actress Cara Delevigne are set to make appearances in addition to writer-actress Lena Waithe, actor Joel McHale, former Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, actress Sydelle Noel, comedian Wanda Sykes, Mistress of the Dark Elvira, actor Guillermo Diaz, Olympic figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu, choreographer Travis Wall, model Amber Valetta, Veep star Tony Hale, 90s icon Clea Duvall, comedian Fortune Feimster, actor Cheyenne Jackson, 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne, and the pièce de résistance, Tiffany "New York" Pollard.
If you weren't already hyped for the reality show and cultural phenomenon's next chapter, you will be now. There will also be a special appearance by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow the show reports (and she will be saying "Okurrr" in case you were curious). Watch the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 below and get ready to hold onto your wigs!
RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Thursday, February 28th on VH1.
Photo Courtesy of VH1