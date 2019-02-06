If you weren't already excited to by the fact that Alicia Keys is set to host the Grammys this upcoming Sunday, then be prepared to have the full weight of the BTS army breathing down your neck because the massively popular K-Pop boy band is reportedly set to make an appearance at the upcoming awards show that you won't want to miss.

According to a new report from Variety, the international phenomenon is set to present an award during the upcoming ceremony potentially making them the first ever K-pop act to do so. BTS is nominated for a Grammy this year as well but odds are you won't get to see them deliver an acceptance speech in prime time given that their album Love Yourself: Tear is only up for Best Recording Package. But before you cry 'snub!' all over Twitter, the group does still face stiff competition in their category from the likes of Mitski, St. Vincent, the Chairman, and Foxhole so it's an award worth at least keeping tabs on even if it doesn't make it to air.

The Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys, will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Photo via BFA