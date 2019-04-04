Cardi B killed the 2019 Billboard Music Awards nominations list, announced this morning. Our icon scored 21 nods in 18 categories, which means some of her tracks are competing against each other: "I Like It" is going up against "Girls Like You" in the Top 100 Song category, and both hits are competing again for Top Collaboration. "I Like It" obviously deserves to win, but the bigger question is... will Cardi wear more vintage 90s couture on the red carpet? Also, will Offset stay in his seat for once when she gets up to collect her statues?

Other nominees set to clean up at the May 1 ceremony include Drake, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and XXXTentacion. Cardi plus those first four will be battling it out for 2019's Top Artist trophy. Our money's on Grande, in the midst of her career's biggest year yet.

K-pop fans will be pleased to know that BTS, EXO, and GOT7 will likely attend the ceremony: all three groups are fittingly nominated in the Top Social Artist category. The Top Latin Artist bracket features Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Romeo Santos.

2018's Billboard Music Awards were dominated by Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, and "Despacito." So much can change in a year!

View the full list of nominations here.